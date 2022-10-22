Italy Politics

Italian President Sergio Mattarella is flanked by newly appointed Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni during the swearing in ceremony at Quirinal presidential palace in Rome, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, as Italy's first far-right-led government since the end of World War II takes office. 

 AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino

ROME — Giorgia Meloni, whose political party with neo-fascist roots secured the most votes in Italy's national election last month, was sworn in Saturday as the country's first far-right premier since the end of World War II. She is also the first woman to serve as premier.

