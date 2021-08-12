KABUL — The U.S is dispatching 8,000 troops to evacuate American embassy personnel from Kabul, Afghanistan as the Taliban takes wide swaths of the country after the U.S. military withdrew from the decades-long war zone.
President Joe Biden ordered the evacuation of the U.S. embassy staff as the Taliban routs the 300,000-strong American-trained Afghan military in early battles after the Americans began large-scale exits.
The Pentagon effort will also evacuate “special immigrant visa applicants” and others from Afghanistan as the U.S.-backed government faces a potential defeat by the Islamist Taliban.
Biden has ordered the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan ending a war that started after the 9/11 attacks in 2001. The U.S. has also asked the militant, restrictionist Taliban not to attack the American embassy, according to reports.
The war has cost more than $2 trillion and there have been 241,000 deaths among Afghanis and Pakistanis in the war zone.
There have been more than 2,300 U.S. troops killed and more than 20,000 American soldiers have been injured, according to the Pentagon.
The conflict started under the Bush administration after the terrorists' attacks on U.S. soil and continued under the Obama and Trump White Houses.
The Taliban have taken over a number of regions and cities after the U.S. began large scale withdrawals of troops earlier this summer.
Biden said in July he was confident in the U.S.-trained Afghan military.
“Together, with our NATO Allies and partners, we have trained and equipped over three hu- — nearly 300,000 current serving members of the military — of the Afghan National Security Force, and many beyond that who are no longer serving. Add to that, hundreds of thousands more Afghan National Defense and Security Forces trained over the last two decades,” Biden said July 8.
Biden responded to a question at that same event on whether a Taliban takeover of the country was inevitable after a U.S. withdrawal.
Biden said in July a Taliban takeover was not assured. “Because ... the Afghan troops have 300,000 well-equipped — as well-equipped as any army in the world — and an air force against something like 75,000 Taliban. It is not inevitable,” Biden said.
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Thursday the embassy evacuation was needed.
"We believe that this is the prudent thing to do given the rapidly deteriorating security situation in and around Kabul," Kirby said. The Taliban has advanced around the nation, the Pentagon acknowledged.
The first effort focuses on U.S. embassy personnel.
"The next movement will consist of a joint U.S. Army/Air Force support element of around 1,000 personnel to facilitate the processing of SIV [special immigrant visa] applicants," Kirby said.
There are worries about how the Taliban will treat women, girls going to schools and interpreters and others who worked for or with the U.S. military during the war. The U.S. has set up special immigrant visas for Afghans who worked for them during the war.
There will also be a rapid reaction combat and evacuation force put in Kuwait to respond to last-minute and emergency situations.
The U.S. moves harken back to the fall of Saigon at the end of the Vietnam War and scenes of the helicopter evacuating the American embassy as South Vietnam was about to fall to the north.
