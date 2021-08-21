A Taliban fighter stands guard on Afghan side while people wait to cross at a border crossing point between Pakistan and Afghanistan, in Torkham, in Khyber district, Pakistan, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. In the current situation of Afghanistan, pedestrian movement has limited in Torkham border, only stranded people in both sides and trucks taking goods to Afghanistan can passes through this border point.
President Joe Biden speaks about the evacuation of American citizens, their families, SIV applicants and vulnerable Afghans in the East Room of the White House, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Washington. Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken listen. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad
WASHINGTON — Biden administration and Pentagon officials continue to try to explain their miscalculations and statements that the U.S.-backed government in Afghanistan would not fall so quickly to the Taliban during America’s retreat from the 20-year war zone.
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Friday, Aug. 13, that Kabul was not under “imminent threat of collapse at this point”.
“The situation in Kabul is calm right now,” Kirby said. “There is no intention to close the embassy.”
Two days later on Sunday, Aug. 15, Kabul fell to the Taliban, the $2 billion U.S. embassy was evacuated and abandoned sparking chaos and evacuations of Americans and Afghans who worked for U.S. forces during the 20-year, $2 trillion American war.
Kirby was asked on Saturday about his statement on Kabul being safe just two days before its collapse.
“In the moment I said it ... It was true,” said Kirby who along with other U.S. government officials face continued criticisms and questions about miscalculations and problems related to the American exit. “In the moment I said at the time based on what we knew at the time, it was a true statement,” Kirby said.
President Joe Biden continues to face criticism for his handling of the U.S. retreat from Afghanistan.
Biden admonished questions in July about the Afghanistan situation mirroring the fall of Saigon and Vietnam. On Sunday, Aug. 15, the world saw images of helicopters evacuating the U.S. Embassy in Kabul that mirrored Saigon in 1975.
On Saturday, the U.S. State Department told remaining Americans in Afghanistan and Kabul to avoid going to the airport because of concerns about the security in the Taliban controlled capital.
“Because of potential security threats outside the gates at the Kabul airport, we are advising U.S. citizens to avoid traveling to the airport and to avoid airport gates at this time unless you receive individual instructions from a U.S. government representative to do so, the Embassy said an alert on Saturday,
A day earlier, Biden said Americans were not having any trouble getting to the airport.
The U.S. President and Pentagon officials also continue to reference communications and discussions with the Taliban regarding the evacuation of Americans and others and access to the U.S.-controlled airport.
