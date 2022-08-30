Russia Obit Gorbachev

FILE — Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev, left, and President George H. Bush shake hands following the signing of accords at the White House in Washington, Friday, June 1, 1990. Russian news agencies are reporting that former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev has died at 91. The Tass, RIA Novosti and Interfax news agencies cited the Central Clinical Hospital.

 AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, file

MOSCOW — Mikhail Gorbachev, who set out to revitalize the Soviet Union but ended up unleashing forces that led to the collapse of communism, the breakup of the state and the end of the Cold War, died Tuesday. The last Soviet leader was 91.

