VANCOUVER — More than 1,200 remains have been found in potential mass graves at the sites of former assimilation boarding schools in Canada where indigenous children were forced to attend and often live.
The latest discovery found the remains of 182 bodies at the site of the former St. Eugene Mission School in western Canada.
The community of ʔaq’am, also referred to as the St. Mary’s band, said the graves and whose remains might be in them still need to be determined.
But Lower Kootenay Band believes the graves are remains from the church and government-run residential school.
The school was part of a network of boarding centers operated by the Roman Catholic Church as well as other churches and Canadian government.
Indigenous children were forced to attend boarding schools where they were taught Western traditions and Christian values and were forbidden to speak in their native languages. They were discouraged from their native cultures and traditions.
Another 751 remains have been found at the site of the former Marieval Indian Residential School in Saskatchewan, according to the Cowessess First Nation and the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN).
Those come on the heels of the discovery of 319 other remains at two other residential schools.
The Canadian schools are similar Indian boarding schools in the U.S. The assimilation schools operated for decades via through churches and the government systems. Some of the children forced to attend the schools were mistreated, abused and worse.
For native advocates, they are indicative of mistreatment and genocides brought by Europeans to the Western Hemisphere.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.