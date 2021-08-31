This viral picture of dogs left at the Kabul airport after the U.S. evacuation from Afghanistan. The Pentagon said the dogs are from a rescue league and not part of the military. Still, animal groups want them rescued.
KABUL — The Pentagon says no military dogs were left behind in Afghanistan though some animal rescues are still criticizing the U.S. and Biden administration for leaving behind other service dogs cared for by a Kabul group.
The U.S. Defense Department hit back at social media posts and criticisms from animal rescue leagues and Biden critics saying no military dogs were left in Afghanistan after the last flight left Kabul on Monday.
The posts and social media photos show dogs in crates at the Kabul airport left behind after the last U.S. evacuation flight retreated from Afghanistan.
“To correct erroneous reports, the U.S. Military did not leave any dogs in cages at Hamid Karzai International Airport, including the reported military working dogs. Photos circulating online were of animals under the care of the Kabul Small Animal Rescue, not dogs under our care.,” said Pentagon spokesman John Kirby.
Still, groups such as PETA and American Humane want the dogs rescued and are upset they were not part of America’s frantic evacuation and retreat from Afghanistan after the Taliban took over Kabul in Aug. 15.
There were reports and images on Tuesday of stray dogs running around near the now Taliban-controlled airport.
“Why were these dogs left behind and does it matter who's in charge when defenseless animals' lives are at stake?,” American Humane said in a social media statement.
PETA called on President Joe Biden to rescue the remaining rescue dogs and cats from Afghanistan.
Some U.S. lawmakers promised to work with the animal groups to rescue the rescue dogs. U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., said he was working with American Humane on getting the dogs out.
The U.S. evacuated more than 123,000 people (including 6,000 Americans) after the Taliban deposed the American-backed government and Biden kept to an Aug. 31 deadline to end the war.
There are between 200 and 250 Americans still in Afghanistan as well as scores of Afghans fearing the return of Taliban rule and how the Islamic rulers will treat women and girls, Christians and the LGBTQ community.
