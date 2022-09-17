Russia Ukraine War

A Ukrainian tank drives past former Russian checkpoint in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. 

 AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka

KYIV, Ukraine — Western defense officials and analysts on Saturday said they believed the Russian forces were setting up a new defensive line in Ukraine's northeast after Kyiv's troops broke through the previous one and tried to press their advances further into the east.

