WASHINGTON — Progressives — including U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and some activist groups based in the Delmarva and Mid-Atlantic regions — want to block a $735 million U.S. arms sale to Israel. The progressives oppose a munitions sale over the current wave of rocket attacks and missile strikes in the Gaza Strip and Israel.
They argue the munitions being sold by the U.S. to Israel are being used in the current conflict with Hamas and other Palestinian groups. More than 200 Palestinians (including 58 children) along with 10 Israelis have died during the barrage of air strikes and rocket assaults, according to Democratic lawmakers.
Progressives — including Ocasio-Cortez— are pressing President Joe Biden (who has a long history of supporting Israel) to stop the arms sale and press harder for a cease fire.
“For decades, the U.S. has sold billions of dollars in weaponry to Israel without ever requiring them to respect basic Palestinian rights. In so doing, we have directly contributed to the death, displacement and disenfranchisement of millions,” said Ocasio-Cortez in a statement. “At a time when so many, including President Biden, support a ceasefire, we should not be sending ‘direct attack’ weaponry to Prime Minister Netanyahu to prolong this violence.”
Other progressive lawmakers are also pressing the Biden administration on U.S. arms sales to Israel with a focus on their use in the current conflict.
“The harsh truth is that these weapons are being sold by the United States to Israel with the clear understanding that the vast majority of them will be used to bomb Gaza. Approving this sale now, while failing to even try to use it as leverage for a ceasefire, sends a clear message to the world — the U.S. is not interested in peace, and does not care about the human rights and lives of Palestinians. ” said U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., in a statement.
Federal law requires Biden to notify Congress of foreign weapons sales. Members of Congress can request votes on disapproving a sale and can potentially block or modify arms deals.
A number of progressive and Palestinian groups have endorsed the push against the U.S. munitions sale to Israel.Those include Progressive Democrats of America, Delawareans for Palestinian Human Rights (DelPHR), United Church of Christ Palestine Israel Network and the Virginia Coalition for Human Rights.
While Biden gets pressure from the left to rein in Israeli strikes against Palestinians, a number of conservative Republicans are pressing the U.S. administration to be even more supportive of Israel.
U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, a Republican representing the Eastern Shore, faults the Biden administration for not giving credit to former President Donald Trump’s Middle East efforts. Harris also voiced support for Israel and its right to defend itself from rocket attacks from Hamas and other Palestinian groups.
“Statements that rewrite history after the myriad successes under President Trump in resolving the long-standing Israeli-Arab states conflict are disingenuous and failing to address the current crisis in the Middle East. I stand with Israel and support their right to defend themselves. President Biden’s weak leadership and soft attitude toward Iran are only emboldening the terrorists hellbent on wiping Israel off the map,” Harris said in a statement.
Israeli defense forces and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu say the strikes on Gaza are in response to Hamas rocket attacks and they are aimed at weapons depots and militant targets.
“I have just come from the IDF operational command center; it is very impressive,” Netanyahu said Wednesday. “With every passing day we are striking at more of the terrorist organizations’ capabilities, targeting more senior commanders, toppling more terrorist buildings and hitting more weaponry stockpiles.”
The Israeli prime minister also welcomed support from Biden. “I especially appreciate the support of our friend Joe Biden, for the state of Israel’s right to self-defense,” Netanyahu said via Twitter.
The U.S. spent $770 billion on defense last year, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.
The next closest country is China which spent $252 billion on defense. Russia spent $61.7 billion and Israel spent $21.7 billion.
U.S. military spending and arms sales to countries such as Israel and Saudi Arabia, worry progressives.
“Our government is directly complicit in the human rights atrocities being inflicted by the Israeli military on Palestinians, and it is our job as members of Congress to make sure that we stop funding these abuses,” said U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo.
