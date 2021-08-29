KABUL — Children may have been killed in a U.S. drone strike that the Pentagon said blew up a vehicle carry suicide bombers planning attacks as the American exit from Afghanistan heads toward its Tuesday’s deadline.
U.S. officials said Sunday the drone strike killed multiple suicide bombers planning attacks after Thursday’s deadly ISIS-K attacks at the Kabul airport that killed 13 American troops and 169 Afghans.
According to the Associated Press, U.S. Navy Capt. Bill Urban, a military spokesman, had earlier said the military was investigating whether there were civilian casualties but that “we have no indications at this time.”
“We are confident we successfully hit the target,” Urban said. “Significant secondary explosions from the vehicle indicated the presence of a substantial amount of explosive material.”
AP reported an Afghan official said there were three children also killed in the drone strike. A family member also told AP some of their relatives were killed in the attack and resulting explosions.
CNN reported Sunday that an Afghan man told a local journalist that the blast may have killed as many as nine members of his brother’s family. That included his brother and children including ages 4, 3 and 2, according to CNN.
“He said the people killed were his brother Zamaray (40 years old), Naseer (30), Zameer (20), Faisal (10), Farzad (9), Armin (4), Benyamin (3), Ayat (2) and Sumaya (2),” according to CNN
AP reported that Dina Mohammadi said her extended family resided in the building impacted by the drone strike and that several of them were killed, including children. She was not immediately able to provide the names or ages of the deceased.
Karim, a district representative, said the strike ignited a fire that made it difficult to rescue people. “There was smoke everywhere and I took some children and women out,” he said, according to AP.
Another neighbor said he had collected the bodies of children after the strike, which set off more explosions inside the house.
There were no indications to whether the AP and CNN reports were referring to the same families and same fatalities.
There was no immediate comment from U.S. officials after the reports of civilian casualties surfaced, according to AP.
The U.S. conducted a drone strike on Saturday that the Pentagon said killed two ISIS-K planners. The U.S. military has not yet identified those killed.
President Joe Biden promised revenge for the Kabul airport attacks that killed 13 American troops on Aug. 2.
Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were in Delaware on Sunday for the return of the bodies of the U.S. troops who died in those attacks.
There have been more than 240,000 deaths in the 20-year Afghanistan War that Biden is winding down with a chaotic and dangerous U.S. retreat from Kabul.
Those deaths include Afghan civilians, U.S. troops and contractors, Taliban fighters and Afghan military and police, according to Brown University.
The U.S. has long favored drone strikes and air assaults in contemporary war zones and hot spots such as Afghanistan. Human rights groups have criticized such U.S. strikes for their civilian impacts.
The Sunday attack aimed at ISIS-K bombers. The Afghan group is an offshoot Islamic State contingent. For now, it has become the newest target in the U.S. “war on terror.”
