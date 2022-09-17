Britain Royals Economic Boost

FILE - People sit at a terrace bar next to a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II in central London, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Hotels, restaurants and shops are packed as royal fans pour into the heart of London to experience the flag-lined roads, pomp-filled processions and brave a mileslong line for the once-in-a-lifetime chance to bid adieu to Queen Elizabeth II. 

 AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti, File

LONDON — Royal fans have poured into the heart of London to experience the flag-lined roads, pomp-filled processions and, above all, brave a mileslong line for the once-in-a-lifetime chance to bid adieu to Queen Elizabeth II, who died after an unprecedented seven decades on the throne. And while they're here, they're packing hotels, restaurants and shops.

