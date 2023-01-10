Saudi Arabia Hajj

FILE - Muslim pilgrims walk around the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, during the annual hajj pilgrimage, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on July 10, 2022. Islam's annual hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia will return to pre-pandemic levels in 2023 after restrictions saw the annual religious commemoration curtailed over concerns about the coronavirus, authorities say. 

 AP Photo/Amr Nabil, File

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Islam's annual hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia will return to pre-pandemic levels this year after restrictions saw the annual religious commemoration curtailed over concerns about the coronavirus, authorities say.


