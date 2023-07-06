India Weather

People enjoy high tide waves on the Arabian Sea coast in Mumbai, India, Thursday, July 6, as temperatures around the world soared.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

Sweltering heat is blanketing much of the planet, and one unofficial analysis says the past seven days have been the hottest week on record, the latest grim milestone in a series of climate-change-driven extremes.


  

