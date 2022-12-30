Japan Financial Markets

A man rides his bicycle past monitors showing Japan’s Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Friday following encouraging U.S. employment data but were headed for double-digit losses for the year.

 AP Photo/Hiro Komae

BEIJING — Stocks are headed lower at the open on Wall Street Friday, leaving the S&P 500 on track to end 2022 with its worst loss since the financial crisis 14 years ago. The Nasdaq and Dow Jones Industrial Average are also on course to end the year with losses. Tesla shares continued to rebound from steep losses earlier in the week. and Southwest Airlines stabilized as its operations returned to relative normalcy following massive cancellations over the holiday period. The S&P 500 is down 0.7%. U.S. Treasury yields are higher.


