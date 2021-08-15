A U.S. Chinook helicopter flies near the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. Helicopters are landing at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul as diplomatic vehicles leave the compound amid the Taliban advanced on the Afghan capital. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
Rahmat Gul
Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Zabi Karimi)
Zabi Karimi
U.S. President Joe Biden during a briefing on the fall of Kabul and Afghanistan on Sunday, July 15.
KABUL — Last month, President Joe Biden said he was confident in the U.S.-backed government and military in Afghanistan and its odds against the insurgent, Islamist Taliban as the U.S. military withdrew from the 20-year war zone.
Biden brushed aside potential comparisons to the fall of South Vietnam and Saigon at the end of the Vietnam War.
“There’s going to be no circumstance where you see people being lifted off the roof of (an) embassy in the — of the United States from Afghanistan. It is not at all comparable,” Biden said during comments from the White House on July 8.
On Sunday, Aug. 15, that is exactly what happened with the U.S. dispatching 6,000 troops and helicopters to evacuate and abandon the $2 billion U.S. embassy. U.S. helicopters transported American embassy workers and other personnel to the Kabul airport.
The scenes mirror the fall of Saigon and evacuations of the U.S. embassy in 1975.
A few weeks after Biden’s vote of confidence for the U.S.-backed Afghan government the insurrectionist Taliban has swept through Afghanistan taking the capital city of Kabul on Sunday including the presidential palace.
The U.S. embassy has been abandoned in a startling fast and devastating defeat for the U.S. and Biden after spending $2 trillion on a 20-year war in Afghanistan.
Taliban fighters have taken over the abandoned presidential palace, the U.S. government and military have collapsed and the Westerners are fleeing the country.
The U.S. Embassy in Kabul issued a statement on Sunday telling remaining Americans to “shelter in place.”
“The security situation in Kabul is changing quickly, including at the airport. There are reports of the airport taking fire; therefore we are instructing U.S. citizens to shelter in place,” the embassy alert issued Sunday afternoon said.
The U.S. invaded Afghanistan after the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001. The war cost the U.S. $2 trillion, according to Brown University estimates. There have been more than 240,000 deaths during the conflict including more than 2,400 U.S. troops and 3,800 U.S. contractors.
The war stretched over four U.S. administrations with support for the conflict from both parties.
