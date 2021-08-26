KABUL — Thirteen U.S. troops were killed in Afghanistan Thursday, Aug. 26, during attacks at the Kabul airport.
Twelve U.S. Marines and a Navy medic along with Afghan civilians were killed in the attacks outside the airport where Americans are frantically evacuating U.S. citizens and Afghans.
Suicide bombers and gunman targeted crowds outside the airport where the Biden administration and U.S. military are racing evacuations before an Aug. 31 deadline imposed by the Taliban.
The 12 American deaths are the first fatalities among U.S. troops since Feb. 2020. There have been more than 2,400 American soldiers killed in the Afghanistan War and more then 241,000 total deaths during the 20-year war and occupation originally aimed at Osama bin Laden after 9/11.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, continues to voice concerns about President Joe Biden’s handling of the U.S. withdrawal from the 20-year war zone and reliance on the Taliban and others for security during the chaotic evacuations.
“We are devastated and outraged by the murder of American service members and all who lost their lives in today’s horrific violence,” Hogan said. “This administration’s decisions have put the lives of thousands of Americans at the mercy of terrorists. We cannot continue to rely on their goodwill. The President pledged to get every American out of Afghanistan. I urge him to stay true to his word. We must not leave any Americans behind and risk that they suffer the same fate.”
U.S. forces are working with the Taliban (their former foes) on security in Kabul and could ask the Afghan rulers to extends security zones around the American-controlled airport.
The Pentagon blames Islamic State (ISIS) fighters for the attacks. On Aug. 20, Biden promised swift U.S. retaliations if there were attacks during the American retreat.
Other Republicans are also critical of Biden’s handling of the chaotic U.S. exit.
“The Biden Administration never planned for the obvious, imminent takeover of Kabul by the Taliban. Now, thousands of Americans are in danger in Afghanistan,” said U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.
Democrats also voiced concerns about the situation on the ground in Afghan capital after the deadly attacks and worries about more violence.
“I’m committed to making sure our military and State Department have the resources needed to carry out this vital evacuation mission,” said U.S. Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del.
Biden has sent 6,000 troops to Afghanistan to help evacuate U.S. citizens, Afghans who worked for the Pentagon and other American agencies and other at-risk Afghans.
“My heart aches to know that after today’s suicide bombings in Kabul, American and Afghan families are about to receive the worst news imaginable. Let us all stop for a moment and pray for those who have fallen today serving our nation and trying to help make possible a safe evacuation from Afghanistan. Let us also keep in our prayers the many Afghans desperate for a new future whose lives have been cut short. I’m grateful for the bravery of those who continue to work tirelessly to evacuate the remaining Americans and our Afghan partners,” said U.S. Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., in a statement.
U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., said Thursday the situation on the ground in Kabul needs to be brought under control after the deadly attacks at the airport.
“We must work to establish stability on the ground & remain focused on securing the safety of US citizens, our troops, and our Afghan partners. Today’s loss of life is gut-wrenching & my thoughts are with those impacted by these acts of terror,” Van Hollen said.
Biden promised to go after those responsible for the attack and to continue evacuations until the Aug. 31 set by the Taliban on the U.S. and its military.
“We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay,” said Biden during comments at the White House Thursday.
The U.S. is focused on going after a group called ISIS K — an effort that could challenged in Afghanistan by Pentagon and CIA agreements with the Taliban and the fact the Pentagon is withdrawing from the war zone.
Biden said there are some Americans in Afghanistan who don’t want to leave the country after the U.S.-backed government quickly fell to the Taliban after the closing of air bases and stoppage of air support from the Pentagon.
Biden defended his handling of the U.S. retreat from the war saying he followed military recommendations to close American air bases before the evacuations that are now centered at the chaotic Kabul airport. He continued to focus on his decision to end the war over the exit. “It was time to end the 20-year war,” Biden said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.