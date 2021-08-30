An internally displaced Afghan girl who fled her home due to fighting between the Taliban and Afghan security personnel, peers from her makeshift tent at a camp on the outskirts of Mazar-e-Sharif, northern Afghanistan, Thursday, July 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
WASHINGTON — Humanitarian and Christian groups are worried about who is left behind the Taliban’s Islamist wall after the last U.S. military transport planes left Kabul to end the 20-year Afghanistan War.
U.S. officials said they evacuated more than 123,000 persons — including 6,000 Americans — during the chaotic withdrawal.
Pentagon and White House officials said there were approximately 200 and 250 Americans still in Afghanistan who want to leave. There are also scores of Afghans who remain in Afghanistan who want to leave. Human rights and Christian groups fear Taliban reprisals for those thought to have supported the American occupation as well as for how the hardline regime will treat women, girls, ethnic and religious minorities (including Christians) and the LGBTQ community.
There have already been reports of the Taliban killing political foes and those they thought worked with American forces.
President Joe Biden kept to an Aug. 31 retreat from the Afghanistan war after the quick fall of the American-backed government on Aug. 15.
The Hudson Institute and other groups worry about the Taliban persecuting and killing Christians. Other groups point out the killing of a folk singer critical of the Taliban and worry about the treatment of LGBTQ Afghans.
The Taliban favors Sharia Law, an Islamic legal and social code. That raises concerns about the treatment of women and girls including whether the latter can go to schools.
Amnesty International has criticized Biden’s decision to stick with an Aug. 31 deadline and worries about those left behind after the U.S. retreat.
“The U.S. has left thousands of people in mortal danger,” Amnesty International said in a social media statement.
The human rights group wants Biden to keep pushing the Taliban to allow vulnerable and threatened Afghans to leave the country.
Biden also continues to face criticism for his handling of the U.S. exit over miscalculations of how fast the Taliban would take over, chaotic situations at the Kabul airport (including attacks that killed 13 U.S. troops and more than 160 Afghans) and abrupt closures of air bases before the Taliban advance and last-minute evacuations.
