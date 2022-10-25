Russia-Ukraine War-Sad Love Story

Tetiana Boikiv, 52, center, walks with friends and neighbors during a funeral service for her husband, Mykola “Kolia” Moroz, 47, in the Ukrainian village of Ozera, near Bucha, on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Russian soldiers took Kolia from his house on March 15. He was tortured and shot, his body found two weeks later in a village 15 kilometers (9 miles) away where Russians set up a major forward operating base for their assault on the capitol, Kyiv.

 AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti

OZERA, Ukraine — Tetiana Boikiv peered from the doorway of the cellar at the Russian soldiers questioning her husband about his phone.

