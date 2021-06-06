KAMLOOPS, CANADA — An indigenous tribe in Canada said the remains of more children could be discovered at the site of a former assimilation boarding school in British Columbia.
The Tḱemlúps te Secwepemc tribe announced last month the discovery of the remains of 215 children at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.
Indigenous children were forced to attend and live at residential boarding schools across Canada for decades. There were similar Native American boarding schools in the U.S.
The schools served as cultural re-education centers for indigenous children who were pressed to abandon traditional beliefs and norms.
They were also home to abuse and mistreatment. Many of the schools were operated by Christian churches. The school in Kamloops where the remains were discovered was operated by the Roman Catholic Church.
Tḱemlúps Chief Kukpi7 Rosanne Casimir said there could be more remains found at the site of the indigenous boarding school in western Canada.
“Regrettably, we know that many more children are unaccounted for. We have heard that the same knowing of unmarked burial sites exists at other former residential school grounds,” Casimir said.
Pope Francis mentioned the discovery of the children’s remains at the indigenous school on Sunday, June 6.
“I join the Canadian Bishops and the whole Catholic Church in Canada in expressing my closeness to the Canadian people, who have been traumatised by the shocking discovery of the remains of two hundred and fifteen children, pupils at the Kamloops Indian Residential School,” Pope Francis said in a statement.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also promised to work with the tribe.
Casimir said her community is still investigating the discovery of the remains
“To the Prime Minister of Canada and all federal parties, we acknowledge your gestures, but as a community who is burdened with the legacy of a federally mandated Indian Residential School, Canada must face ownership and accountability to Tk̓emlúps te Secwépemc as well as all communities and families. Our community is still gathering all the facts in this evolving tragedy,” she said in a statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.