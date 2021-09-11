KABUL — The last U.S. attack in Afghanistan before its withdrawal may have killed an aid worker and his family (including several young children), according to an investigative report by The New York Times.
The Pentagon and Biden administration had said an Aug. 29 U.S. drone strike killed two ISIS-K bombers. It also came after President Joe Biden promised revenge for an Aug. 26 attack that killed 13 U.S. troops and scores of Afghans outside the Kabul airport during the chaotic American retreat from Afghanistan after the Taliban’s quick run to power.
"We will hunt you down and make you pay," Biden said Aug. 27 two days before the Kabul strike that appears to have killed a family.
The Times report found video footage and witness accounts that the U.S. strike actually killed aid worker 43-year old Zemaria Ahmadi, who worked for an American nonprofit and had applied for refugee status, and his family.
He was loading and transporting water when the drone strike hit the densely populated Kabul neighborhood, according to the report Several young children were killed in the American strike, according to various reports.
The Pentagon said Aug. 29 that the Kabul strike killed terrorist bombers plotting attacks at the Kabul airport. Here’s the statement from the Pentagon.
“U.S. military forces conducted a self-defense unmanned over-the-horizon airstrike today on a vehicle in Kabul, eliminating an imminent ISIS-K threat to Hamad Karzai International airport,” said U.S. Central Command spokesman Capt. Bill Urban.“We are confident we successfully hit the target. Significant secondary explosions from the vehicle indicated the presence of a substantial amount of explosive material. We are assessing the possibilities of civilian casualties, though we have no indications at this time. We remain vigilant for potential future threats.”
The Times report counters the U.S. military’s initial pronouncements.
“The final act of the U.S. war in Afghanistan was a drone strike in Kabul that killed 10 people. Our latest investigation shows how a man the military saw as an ‘imminent threat’ and ‘ISIS facilitator’ was actually an aid worker returning to his family,” said The Times’ Evan Hill.The Kabul strike came after the U.S. claimed another attack killed an ISIS-K planner in an outlying area of Afghanistan.
Biden had promised vengeance after the Kabul attack and touted the drone attack on Aug. 27. The Pentagon has not identified the ISIS-K terrorists allegedly killed in either the Aug. 27 or Aug. 29 drone strikes.
“I said we would go after the group responsible for the attack on our troops and innocent civilians in Kabul, and we have,” Biden said. “This strike was not the last. We will continue to hunt down any person involved in that heinous attack and make them pay. Whenever anyone seeks to harm the United States or attack our troops, we will respond. That will never be in doubt.”
Whether the U.S. drone strike — a favorite yet controversial weapon in the Pentagon’s arsenal for its civilian casualties — took out terrorists or an aid worker and his family including kids is now very much in doubt.
Critics of neoconservative and interventionist U.S. foreign policies jumped on the report.
"The Biden administration lied about who it killed with its drone strike. They had no idea who they hit. The media mindlessly repeated the false claim that they killed 'terrorists' when, in fact, they just killed innocent people. A perfect summation of the U.S. endless wars," said writer Glenn Greenwald.
