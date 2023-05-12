In this handout photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Friday, April 14, 2023, a Belarusian air force pilot speaks at an unidentified location. The video said that Belarusian air crews have completed a training course in Russia on using nuclear weapons. Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared a plan to deploy some of Russia's tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus, and some Belarusian crews have been trained in Russia on using them.
Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP, File
The U.S. has sent another $1.2 billion in munitions, weapons and military technology to Ukraine in its war with invading Russia.
The Pentagon announced the latest round of U.S. military assistance for Ukraine May 9.
It includes equipment to integrate “Western air defense launchers, missiles and radars” with Ukraine's defense systems, ammunition to counter Russian drones, artillery rounds, commercial satellite imagery services as well money for training and supply chains.
The U.S. has sent $36.9 billion in weapons and other military assistance to Ukraine since Russia’s 2022 invasion. That includes drones, missile systems, tanks and patrol boats.
NATO allies — including the U.K., Germany, France and the Netherlands — have also been sending tanks, armored vehicles and other weapons to Ukraine.
Russia worries about Ukraine following Poland, the Baltic states and other former Warsaw Pact who have joined NATO. Finland and Sweden also petitioned to join NATO after the February 2022 invasion by the Kremlin. Finland has been accepted by the U.S.-led alliance. Sweden's application is pending and needs approval by Turkey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.