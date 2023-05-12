Belarus Russias Military Hub

In this handout photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Friday, April 14, 2023, a Belarusian air force pilot speaks at an unidentified location. The video said that Belarusian air crews have completed a training course in Russia on using nuclear weapons. Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared a plan to deploy some of Russia's tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus, and some Belarusian crews have been trained in Russia on using them. 

 Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP, File

The U.S. has sent another $1.2 billion in munitions, weapons and military technology to Ukraine in its war with invading Russia.


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.