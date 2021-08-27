Hundreds of people gather near an evacuation control checkpoint during ongoing evacuations at Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. The Taliban wrested back control of Afghanistan nearly 20 years after they were ousted in a U.S.-led invasion following the 9/11 attacks. Their return to power has pushed many Afghans to flee, fearing reprisals from the fighters or a return to the brutal rule they imposed when they last ran the country. (AP Photo)
KABUL — The U.S. State Department sent out an alert Friday, Aug. 27, telling Americans at the Kabul airport to “immediately” leave gates outside the airfield.
The alert comes after deadly attacks killed American soldiers and Afghans outside the airport on Thursday.
The Biden administration and Pentagon are racing to evacuate Americans and Afghans before an Aug. 31 deadline for withdrawal set by the Taliban and agreed to by the U.S. president.
“U.S. citizens who are at the Abbey gate, East gate, North gate or the New Ministry of Interior gate now should leave immediately,” the warning reads.
The airport is the last vestige of overt American control in Afghanistan after Biden and the Pentagon closed other air bases, withdrew air and intelligence support and abandoned the $2 billion U.S. embassy in Kabul.
President Joe Biden has blamed an Islamist group called ISIS K for the Thursday attacks and promised vengeance even as U.S. forces complete their retreat from the 20-year war.
The Pentagon also announced Friday night it had conducted a drone strike against "an Islamic State" target.
U.S. Central Command said the U.S. conducted a drone strike against an Islamic State member in Nangahar believed to be involved in planning attacks against the U.S. in Kabul. The strike killed one individual, and spokesman Navy Capt. William Urban said they knew of no civilian casualties, according to the Associated Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.