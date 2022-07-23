WHO Monkeypox

FILE - The head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaks during a media conference at an EU Africa summit in Brussels on Feb. 18, 2022. The World Health Organization says monkeypox still does not warrant being declared a global emergency even though it's spreading in more than 70 countries. The decision announced on Saturday was the second time within weeks that WHO’s emergency committee declined to classify the unprecedented outbreak of the once-rare disease as an emergency. 

 Johanna Geron/Pool Photo via AP, File

LONDON — The expanding monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries is an "extraordinary" situation that qualifies as a global emergency, the World Health Organization chief said Saturday, a declaration that could spur further investment in treating the once-rare disease and worsen the scramble for scarce vaccines.

