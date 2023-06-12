United States China Cuba

The American and Chinese flags wave at Genting Snow Park ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 2, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. China has been operating a spy base in Cuba since at least 2019, as part of a global effort by Beijing to upgrade its intelligence capabilities. That’s according to a Biden administration official who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

 AP PHOTO

