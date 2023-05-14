Italy Hercules Restoration

Vatican Museum restorer Alice Baltera works on the bronze Hercules statue, in the Round Hall of the Vatican Museums, Thursday, May 11, 2023. Work will continue until December to reveal the 4-meter- (13-foot-) tall Hercules, believed to have stood in ancient Rome’s Pompey Theater, to its original golden sheen.

 AP PHOTO

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Scaffolding in a niche of the Vatican Museums' Round Hall conceal from view the work of restorers who are removing centuries of grime from the largest known bronze statue of the ancient world: the gilded Hercules Mastai Righetti.


