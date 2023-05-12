A Ukrainian refugee girl sits in a classroom after a ceremony marking the beginning of the school year at the Ienachita Vacarescu Elementary School in Bucharest, Romania, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)
A large puppet named Little Amal walks around Grand Central Station in New York, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The 12-foot puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee, is on a 17-day blitz through every corner of the Big Apple as part of a theater project hoping to raise awareness about immigration. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
People watch as the puppet called Little Amal performs in Paternoster Square in London, Wednesday, March 29, 2023. The Little Amal giant puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl is visiting London. The 3.5m puppet has travelled over 9,000km to 13 countries to spread a message of hope and solidarity for displaced people everywhere. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
A new report says the war in Ukraine helped push the number of people left internally displaced across the world last year to a record high of 71.1 million. The report for 2022 released Thursday by the Norwegian Refugee Council's Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre said conflict and violence across the world left more than 62 million people displaced inside their country by the end of last year, up by 17% since 2021. Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which began in February 2022, left 5.9 million internally displaced. The number of people internally displaced by disasters like floods and famine increased by 45% to 8.7 million.
The war in Ukraine helped push the global total of people left internally displaced by conflict or natural disasters to a record high of 71.1 million last year, according to a report released Thursday by the Norwegian Refugee Council's Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre.
By the end of 2022, 5.9 million people had been forced to move inside Ukraine because of Russia's invasion, bringing the global total of people internally displaced by conflict and violence to more than 62 million, an increase of 17% since 2021. Syria had 6.8 million displaced by conflict after more than a decade of civil war.
The number of people displaced inside their country at the end of the year because of disasters like floods and famine reached 8.7 million, up by 45% from 2021.
The total of 71.1 million internally displaced worldwide was a 20% increase since 2021.
Internal displacement refers to people forced to move inside their own borders and the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre's report didn't take into account those who left for different countries.
Following a year when conflict raged in Ukraine, Syria, Ethiopia and elsewhere, there has been no respite in 2023. The United Nations migration agency said this week that 700,000 people have already been internally displaced in a matter of weeks by the conflict in Sudan between the army and a rival paramilitary group.
The Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre cited the La Nina weather phenomenon, which continued for a third consecutive year in 2022, as a major factor in disaster displacements. It contributed to record levels of flood displacement in Pakistan, Nigeria and Brazil and to the worst drought on record in Somalia, Kenya and Ethiopia, the report said.
There was a "perfect storm" of conflict and natural disasters in 2022, leading to "displacement on a scale never seen before," said Jan Egeland, secretary general of the Norwegian Refugee Council.
