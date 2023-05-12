A new report says the war in Ukraine helped push the number of people left internally displaced across the world last year to a record high of 71.1 million. The report for 2022 released Thursday by the Norwegian Refugee Council's Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre said conflict and violence across the world left more than 62 million people displaced inside their country by the end of last year, up by 17% since 2021. Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which began in February 2022, left 5.9 million internally displaced. The number of people internally displaced by disasters like floods and famine increased by 45% to 8.7 million.


