France World Oldest Person Obit

Lucile Randon

 AP Photo/Daniel Cole, File

PARIS (AP) — A French nun who was believed to be the world’s oldest person but had been reportedly growing weary of the burdens of age has died a few weeks before her 119th birthday, her nursing home in southern France said Wednesday.


