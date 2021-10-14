AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

TEAM W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 4 1 0 .800 172 64

New England 2 3 0 .400 96 92

Miami 1 4 0 .200 79 154

N.Y. Jets 1 4 0 .200 67 121

South

TEAM W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 3 2 0 .600 132 130

Houston 1 4 0 .200 89 141

Indianapolis 1 4 0 .200 108 128

Jacksonville 0 5 0 .000 93 152

North

TEAM W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 4 1 0 .800 136 117

Cincinnati 3 2 0 .600 114 100

Cleveland 3 2 0 .600 142 114

Pittsburgh 2 3 0 .400 94 112

West

TEAM W L T Pct PF PA

L.A. Chargers 4 1 0 .800 142 116

Denver 3 2 0 .600 102 76

Las Vegas 3 2 0 .600 113 120

Kansas City 2 3 0 .400 154 163

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

TEAM W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 4 1 0 .800 170 117

Philadelphia 2 3 0 .400 115 124

Washington 2 3 0 .400 123 155

N.Y. Giants 1 4 0 .200 103 139

South

TEAM W L T Pct PF PA

Tampa Bay 4 1 0 .800 167 122

Carolina 3 2 0 .600 115 87

New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 127 91

Atlanta 2 3 0 .400 105 148

North

TEAM W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 4 1 0 .800 120 122

Chicago 3 2 0 .600 84 100

Minnesota 2 3 0 .400 113 109

Detroit 0 5 0 .000 98 138

West

TEAM W L T Pct PF PA

Arizona 5 0 0 1.000 157 95

L.A. Rams 4 1 0 .800 141 116

San Francisco 2 3 0 .400 117 119

Seattle 2 3 0 .400 120 126

Thursday’s Game

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia

Sunday’s Games

Miami vs Jacksonville at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.

Cincinnati at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Washington, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Cleveland, 4:05 p.m.

Dallas at New England, 4:25 p.m.

Las Vegas at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.

Open: N.Y. Jets, Atlanta, New Orleans, San Francisco

Monday’s Game

Buffalo at Tennessee, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 21

Denver at Cleveland, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 24

Atlanta at Miami, 1 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m.

Washington at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Buffalo, Jacksonville, L.A. Chargers, Pittsburgh, Dallas, Minnesota

Monday, Oct. 25

New Orleans at Seattle, 8:15 p.m.

Follow me on Twitter @Bill_Haufe. Email me at bhaufe@stardem.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.