Sorry, an error occurred.
Subscribe to this newsletter to have the latest headlines delivered to your inbox in a Morning Edition at 7 a.m. and an Afternoon Update at 3:30 p.m.
Notifications that Special Sections have been uploaded to StarDem.com
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
TEAM W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 4 1 0 .800 172 64
New England 2 3 0 .400 96 92
Miami 1 4 0 .200 79 154
N.Y. Jets 1 4 0 .200 67 121
South
Tennessee 3 2 0 .600 132 130
Houston 1 4 0 .200 89 141
Indianapolis 1 4 0 .200 108 128
Jacksonville 0 5 0 .000 93 152
North
Baltimore 4 1 0 .800 136 117
Cincinnati 3 2 0 .600 114 100
Cleveland 3 2 0 .600 142 114
Pittsburgh 2 3 0 .400 94 112
West
L.A. Chargers 4 1 0 .800 142 116
Denver 3 2 0 .600 102 76
Las Vegas 3 2 0 .600 113 120
Kansas City 2 3 0 .400 154 163
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
Dallas 4 1 0 .800 170 117
Philadelphia 2 3 0 .400 115 124
Washington 2 3 0 .400 123 155
N.Y. Giants 1 4 0 .200 103 139
Tampa Bay 4 1 0 .800 167 122
Carolina 3 2 0 .600 115 87
New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 127 91
Atlanta 2 3 0 .400 105 148
Green Bay 4 1 0 .800 120 122
Chicago 3 2 0 .600 84 100
Minnesota 2 3 0 .400 113 109
Detroit 0 5 0 .000 98 138
Arizona 5 0 0 1.000 157 95
L.A. Rams 4 1 0 .800 141 116
San Francisco 2 3 0 .400 117 119
Seattle 2 3 0 .400 120 126
Thursday’s Game
Tampa Bay at Philadelphia
Sunday’s Games
Miami vs Jacksonville at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.
Cincinnati at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Kansas City at Washington, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
L.A. Rams at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Arizona at Cleveland, 4:05 p.m.
Dallas at New England, 4:25 p.m.
Las Vegas at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
Seattle at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.
Open: N.Y. Jets, Atlanta, New Orleans, San Francisco
Monday’s Game
Buffalo at Tennessee, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 21
Denver at Cleveland, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 24
Atlanta at Miami, 1 p.m.
Carolina at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Kansas City at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m.
Washington at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.
Indianapolis at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Buffalo, Jacksonville, L.A. Chargers, Pittsburgh, Dallas, Minnesota
Monday, Oct. 25
New Orleans at Seattle, 8:15 p.m.
Follow me on Twitter @Bill_Haufe. Email me at bhaufe@stardem.com
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.