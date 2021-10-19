AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

TEAM W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 4 2 0 .667 203 98

New England 2 4 0 .333 125 127

N.Y.Jets 1 4 0 .200 67 121

Miami 1 5 0 .167 99 177

South

TEAM W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 4 2 0 .667 166 161

Indianapolis 2 4 0 .333 139 131

Houston 1 5 0 .167 92 172

Jacksonville 1 5 0 .167 116 172

North

TEAM W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 5 1 0 .833 170 123

Cincinnati 4 2 0 .667 148 111

Cleveland 3 3 0 .500 156 151

Pittsburgh 3 3 0 .500 117 132

West

TEAM W L T Pct PF PA

L.A. Chargers 4 2 0 .667 148 150

Las Vegas 4 2 0 .667 147 144

Denver 3 3 0 .500 126 110

Kansas City 3 3 0 .500 185 176

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

TEAM W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 5 1 0 .833 205 146

Philadelphia 2 4 0 .333 137 152

Washington 2 4 0 .333 136 186

N.Y. Giants 1 5 0 .167 114 177

South

TEAM W L T Pct PF PA

Tampa Bay 5 1 0 .833 195 144

New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 127 91

Carolina 3 3 0 .500 143 121

Atlanta 2 3 0 .400 105 148

North

TEAM W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 5 1 0 .833 144 136

Chicago 3 3 0 .500 98 124

Minnesota 3 3 0 .500 147 137

Detroit 0 6 0 .000 109 172

West

TEAM W L T Pct PF PA

Arizona 6 0 0 1.000 194 109

L.A. Rams 5 1 0 .833 179 127

San Francisco 2 3 0 .400 117 119

Seattle 2 4 0 .333 140 149

Thursday’s Game

Tampa Bay 28, Philadelphia 22

Sunday’s Games

Jacksonville 23, Miami 20, London, UK

Baltimore 34, L.A. Chargers 6

Cincinnati 34, Detroit 11

Green Bay 24, Chicago 14

Indianapolis 31, Houston 3

Kansas City 31, Washington 13

L.A. Rams 38, N.Y. Giants 11

Minnesota 34, Carolina 28, OT

Arizona 37, Cleveland 14

Dallas 35, New England 29, OT

Las Vegas 34, Denver 24

Pittsburgh 23, Seattle 20, OT

Open: N.Y. Jets, Atlanta, New Orleans, San Francisco

Monday’s Game

Tennessee 34, Buffalo 31

Thursday, Oct. 21

Denver at Cleveland, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 24

Atlanta at Miami, 1 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m.

Washington at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Buffalo, Jacksonville, L.A. Chargers, Pittsburgh, Dallas, Minnesota

Monday, Oct. 25

New Orleans at Seattle, 8:15 p.m.

Follow me on Twitter @Bill_Haufe. Email me at bhaufe@stardem.com

