NHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

TEAM GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Florida 11 10 0 1 21 46 24

Toronto 12 7 4 1 15 32 32

Tampa Bay 11 6 3 2 14 35 35

Detroit 13 6 5 2 14 39 44

Buffalo 11 5 4 2 12 33 31

Boston 9 5 4 0 10 25 26

Ottawa 11 3 7 1 7 28 40

Montreal 13 3 10 0 6 26 45

Metropolitan Division

TEAM GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Carolina 10 9 1 0 18 39 20

N.Y. Rangers 12 6 3 3 15 29 34

Philadelphia 10 6 2 2 14 32 25

Columbus 10 7 3 0 14 32 28

Washington 11 5 2 4 14 37 29

N.Y. Islanders 10 5 3 2 12 27 25

New Jersey 10 5 3 2 12 26 30

Pittsburgh 10 4 3 3 11 33 32

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

TEAM GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Minnesota 11 8 3 0 16 37 36

St. Louis 10 7 2 1 15 37 25

Winnipeg 11 6 3 2 14 37 32

Nashville 12 6 5 1 13 32 33

Dallas 11 4 5 2 10 25 35

Colorado 10 4 5 1 9 30 36

Chicago 13 2 9 2 6 28 48

Arizona 12 1 10 1 3 19 49

Pacific Division

TEAM GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Edmonton 10 9 1 0 18 45 28

Calgary 11 7 1 3 17 40 22

Anaheim 13 6 4 3 15 42 37

San Jose 11 6 4 1 13 32 30

Vegas 12 6 6 0 12 33 38

Los Angeles 11 5 5 1 11 30 31

Vancouver 12 5 6 1 11 33 33

Seattle 12 4 7 1 9 34 40

Note: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Detroit 5, Vegas 2

Chicago 2, Nashville 1, OT

Anaheim 4, St. Louis 1

Minnesota 5, N.Y. Islanders 2

Vancouver 6, Dallas 3

Monday's Games

Buffalo at Washington

Florida at N.Y. Rangers

Los Angeles at Toronto

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Florida at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Boston, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Seattle at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Boston, 7 p.m.

Florida at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 10 p.m.

