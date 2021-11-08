Sorry, an error occurred.
Subscribe to this newsletter to have the latest headlines delivered to your inbox in a Morning Edition at 7 a.m. and an Afternoon Update at 3:30 p.m.
Notifications that Special Sections have been uploaded to StarDem.com
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
NHL Glance
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
TEAM GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Florida 11 10 0 1 21 46 24
Toronto 12 7 4 1 15 32 32
Tampa Bay 11 6 3 2 14 35 35
Detroit 13 6 5 2 14 39 44
Buffalo 11 5 4 2 12 33 31
Boston 9 5 4 0 10 25 26
Ottawa 11 3 7 1 7 28 40
Montreal 13 3 10 0 6 26 45
Metropolitan Division
Carolina 10 9 1 0 18 39 20
N.Y. Rangers 12 6 3 3 15 29 34
Philadelphia 10 6 2 2 14 32 25
Columbus 10 7 3 0 14 32 28
Washington 11 5 2 4 14 37 29
N.Y. Islanders 10 5 3 2 12 27 25
New Jersey 10 5 3 2 12 26 30
Pittsburgh 10 4 3 3 11 33 32
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
Minnesota 11 8 3 0 16 37 36
St. Louis 10 7 2 1 15 37 25
Winnipeg 11 6 3 2 14 37 32
Nashville 12 6 5 1 13 32 33
Dallas 11 4 5 2 10 25 35
Colorado 10 4 5 1 9 30 36
Chicago 13 2 9 2 6 28 48
Arizona 12 1 10 1 3 19 49
Pacific Division
Edmonton 10 9 1 0 18 45 28
Calgary 11 7 1 3 17 40 22
Anaheim 13 6 4 3 15 42 37
San Jose 11 6 4 1 13 32 30
Vegas 12 6 6 0 12 33 38
Los Angeles 11 5 5 1 11 30 31
Vancouver 12 5 6 1 11 33 33
Seattle 12 4 7 1 9 34 40
Note: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Sunday's Games
Detroit 5, Vegas 2
Chicago 2, Nashville 1, OT
Anaheim 4, St. Louis 1
Minnesota 5, N.Y. Islanders 2
Vancouver 6, Dallas 3
Monday's Games
Buffalo at Washington
Florida at N.Y. Rangers
Los Angeles at Toronto
Tuesday's Games
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Florida at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Boston, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Anaheim at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Seattle at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Toronto at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Boston, 7 p.m.
Florida at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Washington at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Anaheim at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Follow me on Twitter @Bill_Haufe. Email me at bhaufe@stardem.com
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.