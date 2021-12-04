EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

TEAM GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Florida 24 17 4 3 37 93 67

Toronto 24 17 6 1 35 74 52

Tampa Bay 22 13 5 4 30 71 62

Detroit 24 12 9 3 27 67 75

Boston 20 12 8 0 24 59 53

Buffalo 23 8 12 3 19 68 84

Montreal 25 6 17 2 14 56 89

Ottawa 21 5 15 1 11 51 81

Metropolitan Division

TEAM GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 24 14 4 6 34 85 61

N.Y. Rangers 22 15 4 3 33 65 55

Carolina 22 15 6 1 31 69 50

Pittsburgh 23 10 8 5 25 65 66

Columbus 21 12 9 0 24 69 68

New Jersey 22 9 9 4 22 65 76

Philadelphia 21 8 9 4 20 50 65

N.Y. Islanders 18 5 10 3 13 33 54

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

TEAM GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Minnesota 23 16 6 1 33 88 68

St. Louis 24 12 8 4 28 80 70

Dallas 21 12 7 2 26 60 58

Winnipeg 23 11 8 4 26 68 65

Colorado 20 12 7 1 25 80 65

Nashville 23 12 10 1 25 64 65

Chicago 22 8 12 2 18 49 70

Arizona 24 5 17 2 12 43 89

Pacific Division

TEAM GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Calgary 24 15 4 5 35 79 48

Edmonton 22 16 6 0 32 85 65

Anaheim 25 13 8 4 30 84 74

San Jose 24 13 10 1 27 62 62

Vegas 23 13 10 0 26 78 71

LosAngeles 22 9 9 4 22 59 62

Seattle 24 9 13 2 20 72 84

Vancouver 24 8 14 2 18 59 76

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Rangers 1, San Jose 0

Winnipeg 8, New Jersey 4

Vegas 7, Arizona 1

Seattle 4, Edmonton 3

Calgary 4, Anaheim 3, SO

Saturday’s Games

Florida 4, St. Louis 3, SO

Colorado at Ottawa

Columbus at Washington

Montreal at Nashville

N.Y. Islanders at Detroit

Tampa Bay at Boston

Toronto at Minnesota

Buffalo at Carolina

Chicago at N.Y. Rangers

Pittsburgh at Vancouver

Sunday’s Games

San Jose at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Anaheim at Washington, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Columbus at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Florida at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Follow me on Twitter @Bill_Haufe. Email me at bhaufe@stardem.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.