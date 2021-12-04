Sorry, an error occurred.
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
TEAM GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Florida 24 17 4 3 37 93 67
Toronto 24 17 6 1 35 74 52
Tampa Bay 22 13 5 4 30 71 62
Detroit 24 12 9 3 27 67 75
Boston 20 12 8 0 24 59 53
Buffalo 23 8 12 3 19 68 84
Montreal 25 6 17 2 14 56 89
Ottawa 21 5 15 1 11 51 81
Metropolitan Division
Washington 24 14 4 6 34 85 61
N.Y. Rangers 22 15 4 3 33 65 55
Carolina 22 15 6 1 31 69 50
Pittsburgh 23 10 8 5 25 65 66
Columbus 21 12 9 0 24 69 68
New Jersey 22 9 9 4 22 65 76
Philadelphia 21 8 9 4 20 50 65
N.Y. Islanders 18 5 10 3 13 33 54
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
Minnesota 23 16 6 1 33 88 68
St. Louis 24 12 8 4 28 80 70
Dallas 21 12 7 2 26 60 58
Winnipeg 23 11 8 4 26 68 65
Colorado 20 12 7 1 25 80 65
Nashville 23 12 10 1 25 64 65
Chicago 22 8 12 2 18 49 70
Arizona 24 5 17 2 12 43 89
Pacific Division
Calgary 24 15 4 5 35 79 48
Edmonton 22 16 6 0 32 85 65
Anaheim 25 13 8 4 30 84 74
San Jose 24 13 10 1 27 62 62
Vegas 23 13 10 0 26 78 71
LosAngeles 22 9 9 4 22 59 62
Seattle 24 9 13 2 20 72 84
Vancouver 24 8 14 2 18 59 76
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Rangers 1, San Jose 0
Winnipeg 8, New Jersey 4
Vegas 7, Arizona 1
Seattle 4, Edmonton 3
Calgary 4, Anaheim 3, SO
Saturday’s Games
Florida 4, St. Louis 3, SO
Colorado at Ottawa
Columbus at Washington
Montreal at Nashville
N.Y. Islanders at Detroit
Tampa Bay at Boston
Toronto at Minnesota
Buffalo at Carolina
Chicago at N.Y. Rangers
Pittsburgh at Vancouver
Sunday’s Games
San Jose at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Chicago at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Anaheim at Washington, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Columbus at Toronto, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.
Carolina at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Florida at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Calgary at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Follow me on Twitter @Bill_Haufe. Email me at bhaufe@stardem.com
