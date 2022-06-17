NHL Daily Playoff Glance

All Times EDT

CONFERENCE FINALS

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Tuesday, May 31

Colorado 8, Edmonton 6

Wednesday, June 1

N.Y. Rangers 6, Tampa Bay 2

Thursday, June 2

Colorado 4, Edmonton 0

Friday, June 3

N.Y. Rangers 3, Tampa Bay 2

Saturday, June 4

Colorado 4, Edmonton 2

Sunday, June 5

Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Rangers 2

Monday, June 6

Colorado 6, Edmonton 5, OT, Colorado wins series 4 - 0

Tuesday, June 7

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Rangers 1

Thursday, June 9

Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Rangers 1

Saturday, June 11

Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Rangers 1, Tampa Bay wins series 4 - 2

FINALS

Wednesday, June 15

Colorado 4, Tampa Bay 3, OT, Colorado leads series 1 - 0

Saturday, June 18

Tampa Bay at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Monday, June 20

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 22

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.

Friday, June 24

x-Tampa Bay at Colorado, TBA

Sunday, June 26

x-Colorado at Tampa Bay, TBA

Tuesday, June 28

x-Tampa Bay at Colorado, TBA

