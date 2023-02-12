LSU South Carolina Basketball

South Carolina guard Raven Johnson (25) shoots over LSU’s Last-Tear Poa during Sunday’s first half.

 AP PHOTO

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Kamilla Cardoso had 18 points and 13 rebounds, Zia Cooke scored 17 and No. 1 South Carolina beat third-ranked LSU 88-64 on Sunday in a showdown of the last two unbeaten teams.

