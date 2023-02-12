COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Kamilla Cardoso had 18 points and 13 rebounds, Zia Cooke scored 17 and No. 1 South Carolina beat third-ranked LSU 88-64 on Sunday in a showdown of the last two unbeaten teams.
Aliyah Boston finished with 14 points and nine boards to help the Gamecocks win their 31st straight game.
The game, billed as a showcase between reigning AP player of the year Boston and Angel Reese, quickly become a highlight reel of South Carolina’s experience, talent and depth. The Gamecocks (25-0. 12-0 Southeastern Conference) ran out to an 18-2 lead as they ended the record start of LSU (23-1, 11-1).
Boston and Reese entered this with a combined 39 double doubles this season. Instead, it was the 6-foot-7 backup Cardoso who collected double figure points and rebounds.
Reese, the 6-foot-3 dominator, couldn’t get going against the Gamecocks’ withering inside presence, going 5-of-15 shooting for 16 points and four rebounds for her first game this season without double figure boards.
Boston, South Carolina’s career record holder with 76 games in double figure points and rebounds, also came up short with of that standard. Not that it matter twice blocked Reese’s shots in the third quarter as South Carolina took control for good.
Reese held her hands up, wondering where the foul was as she sat on the court.
LSU cut a 10-point halftime deficit to 45-40 on Reese’s inside bucket midway through the third quarter. But South Carolina closed the period on a 19-8 burst finished by Brea Beal’s second 3-pointer.
Her teammates rushed her after time ran out, celebrating like they had won a title. The Gamecocks sure proved who runs things this year in the women’s game.
The sold-out crowd was loud and raucous from the jump and went crazy when Staley, a Philadelphia native, came out in a classic Eagles’ Randall Cunningham jersey for her team’s Super Bowl Sunday warm up with LSU.
The Gamecocks then gave them even more to yell about as they took off on an 18-2 start the first six minutes that threatened to run the Tigers out of the building. Cooke scored six points in the surge while Brea Beal had a 3-pointer and a three-point play.
Alexis Morris led LSU with 23 points.
Stanford 96, Arizona St. 64
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Agnes Emma-Nnopu had 17 points and Cameron Brink had 15 points and eight rebounds despite playing only 12 minutes to help Stanford to a lopsided victory over Arizona State.
Emma-Nnopu made five 3-pointers and Hannah Jump added 12 points with four 3s for the Cardinal (24-3, 12-2 Pac-12), who was 12 of 23 from distance.
Guard Tyi Skinner had 23 points for the Sun Devils (7-16, 0-14), who have lost 14 in a row.
Utah 73, Washington St. 59
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Alissa Pili scored 15 points and Gianna Kneepkens had 14 points and 12 rebounds to lead No. 7 Utah over Washington State.
Jenna Johnson added 14 points and seven boards for Utah, while Daisa Young had 13 points and Kennedy McQueen chipped in 12. Utah (22-2, 12-2 Pac-12) got its seventh straight win.
Bella Murekatete led Washington State (16-9, 6-8) with 18 points and 14 rebounds, and Charlisse Leger-Walker added 17 points. The Cougars, who shot just 29% from the floor in the second half, lost their third straight to an AP Top 25 opponent.
Maryland 82 Illinois 71
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Diamond Miller scored 31 points, and eighth-ranked Maryland rallied from an 11-point first-half deficit to beat Illinois.
Abby Meyers scored 14 of her 18 points in the third quarter for the Terrapins, who improved to 13-0 all-time against the Illini. This victory was in doubt for a while, though. Maryland (21-5, 12-3 Big Ten) missed all 17 of its 3-point attempts but was able to rally thanks to its tenacious pressure defense.
Down 37-28 at halftime, the Terps outscored Illinois 31-8 in the third period. The Illini had more turnovers (10) than field goal attempts (nine) in the quarter.
Duke 50, Miami 40
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Reigan Richardson scored a season-high 14 points and No. 9 Duke turned in another strong defensive performance to beat Miami and stay at the top of the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Duke (22-3, 12-2) led by double figures early in the second quarter and closed the first half with nine straight points to take a 19-point lead. Miami (16-9, 9-5) didn’t get the deficit into single digits until the final 35 seconds and finished nearly 30 points below its scoring average in league play (69.5).
Jasmyne Roberts scored 12 points to lead the Hurricanes.
Va. Tech 84, Florida St. 70
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Georgia Amoore scored 25 points and matched her career-high with six 3-pointers in No. 11 Virginia Tech’s win over 19th-ranked Florida State.
In building a 34-11 lead in the first quarter, the Hokies made 8 of 11 3-pointers outscored Florida State 19-2 over a five-minute stretch. Virginia Tech was up 64-47 after three quarters.
.Taylor Soule scored 18 points, Cayla King 12 and Elizabeth Kitley 11 for the Hokies (20-4, 10-4 Atlantic Coast Conference).
Florida State (20-7, 9-5), which lost consecutive games for the first time this season, was led by Ta’Niya Latson with 15 points. Makayla Timpson scored 12 points and Sara Bejedi had 10.
Michigan 80, Nebraska 75
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Leigha Brown scored 23 points and dished 10 assists to help No. 12 Michigan beat Nebraska and give the Wolverines four straight wins.
Brown, who played at Nebraska her first two seasons and surpassed 1,800 points for her career, made nine free throws in the fourth quarter.
Emily Kiser scored 15 points for the Wolverines (20-5, 10-4 Big Ten Conference), and Maddy Nolan had 11 points, hitting two 3-pointers to reach 150 for her career.
Alexis Markowski had 18 points and 18 rebounds for the Cornhuskers (14-11, 6-8) and Isabelle Bourne scored 18 points.
North Carolina 73
Boston College 55
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Kayla McPherson scored 22 points in her first career start and No. 14 North Carolina ended a two-game losing streak with a win over Boston College.
McPherson, a redshirt freshman who missed her first season rehabbing a high school knee injury and the first 20 games this season because of a lower-body injury, was 4 of 7 from 3-point range with six rebounds and three assists.
Kennedy Todd-Williams added 16 points and nine rebounds and Deja Kelly had 12 points for North Carolina (18-7, 9-5 Atlantic Coast Conference). Destiny Adams had four of her career-high six steals in the first quarter and the Tar Heels forced 25 turnovers with 13 steals, their third-straight game with double-figure steals.
T’Yana Todd paced the Eagles (14-14, 4-11) with 14 points, Ally VanTimmeren had 11 and Andrea Daley had 11 rebounds.
