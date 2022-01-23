COLLEGE PARK (AP) — Katie Benzan scored 17 points to lead five in double figures and No. 12 Maryland welcomed back coach Brenda Frese with an 87-59 victory over Northwestern on Sunday.
Frese’s father died last Sunday prior to her coaching in Maryland’s loss to then-No. 11 MIchigan. She did not coach on Thursday in a loss to Ohio State.
Benzan was 5 for 7 from 3-point range — her only shot attempts — and added five rebounds and five assists. Ashley Owusu had 15 points and six assists. Diamond Miller scored 15 points, Shyanne Sellers added 14 and Chloe Bibby had 12 points and nine rebounds. The Terps made 18 3-pointers and had 24 assists on 30 baskets.
Lauryn Satterwhite, Veronica Burton and Courtney Shaw scored nine points each for Northwestern (11-7, 3-4). The Wildcats shot 37% from the field and made 5 of 20 3-pointers.
Maryland rolled through the second and third quarters, outscoring Northwestern 49-25. The Terps were 6 for 6 from 3-point distance in the third quarter and took a 67-39 lead into the final period.
The big victory in Frese’s return gives Maryland added hope of maintaining its years’ long streak of being ranked in every AP Top 25 poll. The Terrapins have been ranked for 222 consecutive polls, dating to the preseason poll of 2010-2011. Only Connecticut (537) and Baylor (347) have longer active streaks.
Georgia Tech 55, North Carolina 38
ATLANTA (AP) — Digna Strautmane had 14 points and 11 rebounds to lead No. 18 Georgia Tech over slumping No. 20 North Carolina.
Strautmane scored eight points and Lotta-Maj Lahtinen added seven as Georgia Tech built a 14-point lead in the first quarter. Lahtinen finished with 12 points and Lorela Cubaj added nine points and 10 rebounds.
The Yellow Jackets led 23-9 after one quarter and still led by 14 heading to the fourth. Georgia Tech made 10 of 14 shots (71%) in the first quarter while the Tar Heels made 4 of 11 (36%). By game’s end Georgia Tech was down to 39% from the field and North Carolina finished at 29%.
North Carolina’s two leading scorers — Deja Kelly (17.9 points per game) and Alyssa Utsby (13.6) — combined to shoot 5 for 23 from the field. Kelly finished with six points and Utsby scored four. Kennedy Todd-Williams led the Tar Heels with 10 points.
North Carolina has lost three of its last five games since starting the season 13-0.
For North Carolina, Sunday was the first of three games in eight days against ranked opponents. The Tar Heels play at No. 21 Duke on Thursday and return home to play No. 4 North Carolina State on Sunday.
Georgia Tech has a home game against Boston College on Thursday and plays at Clemson on Sunday.
UConn 75, St. John’s 57
NEW YORK (AP) — With UConn still short-handed by injuries and COVID-19 protocols, freshman Caroline Ducharme continued her stellar play.
She scored a season-high 28 points — her third time above 20 in the past four games — to help the ninth-ranked Huskies beat St. John’s.
“Who would have thought she’d be doing this?” UConn coach Geno Auriemma said. “We found something. we knew she was good, we found out she’s really, really good.”
Ducharme was 13 for 22 from the field.
“I like when people that can shoot take a lot of shots. people that can score, take a lot of shots,” he said. “The alternative is people who can’t score take a lot of shots. Shooters shoot, scorers score. We came out of a timeout and ran a couple plays for Caroline specifically.”
Dorka Juhasz added 16 points and Olivia Nelson-Ododa added 18 rebounds and 10 assists for the Huskies, who only had eight healthy players again.
UConn (11-4, 6-0 Big East) trailed 15-11 with 2:31 left in the first quarter before going on a 25-7 run over the next eight minutes to take control of the game. Ducharme had nine points during the spurt. Nika Muhl’s layup capped the run and made it 36-22.
The Huskies led 42-31 at the half.
St. John’s tried to rally behind Kadaja Bailey and Leilani Correa, who scored 21 and 19 respectively to lead the Red Storm (5-12, 1-6). They cut the deficit to 61-53 early in the fourth quarter, but Ducharme and Juhasz responded with 3-pointers and St. John’s, which has lost eight straight, couldn’t get closer the rest of the way.
“The way we fought we proved a lot to ourselves that we can hang in there,” Correa said. “They are tougher than a lot of the teams we’ve faced. We need to be tougher to pull out wins.”
STILL SIDELINED
The Huskies are still short-handed. Senior guard Christyn Williams (14.6 points per game) missed a third game because of COVID-19 protocols. She is expected to be out at least through Sunday. The Huskies are still without reigning national player of the year Paige Bueckers (left knee), who is expected back in mid-to-late February. Top recruit Azzi Fudd has been out since Nov. 22 with a right foot injury and forward Aubrey Griffin recently underwent season-ending back surgery.
BIG PICTURE
UConn: It’s difficult to tell how good the Huskies really are right now because of the injuries to key players. When healthy, they are one of the top teams in the country. They have two games left against currently ranked teams — South Carolina on Thursday and Tennessee on Feb. 6.
St. John’s: The Red Storm have been suffering through a difficult season with injuries and COVID-19 protocols making life difficult for coach Joe Tartamella. He is one win behind former coach Kim Barnes Arico’s record of 176 victories for the most all time in school history.
TIP-INS
UConn hasn’t lost a conference game since March 4, 2013, going back to the Huskies’ previous stint in the Big East. UConn won all of its regular season and tournament games when it was in the American Athletic Conference. ... After its loss at Oregon on Monday, the Huskies are expected to fall out of the top 10 for the second time this season. UConn spent 16 consecutive years among the first 10 of the poll before falling to 11th in late December. ... St. John’s honored Correa before the game for scoring her 1,000th career point at Providence on Jan. 14. This was the Red Storm’s first game at home since.
UP NEXT:
UConn: visits No. 1 South Carolina on Thursday.
St. John’s: visits Georgetown on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.