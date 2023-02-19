Oklahoma Texas Basketball

Texas guard Sir’Jabari Rice reacts after scoring against Oklahoma during Saturday’s second half.

 AP PHOTO

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Sir’Jabari Rice scored 20 of his game-high 24 points in the second half and overtime, and No. 6 Texas held off Oklahoma 85-83 on Saturday.

