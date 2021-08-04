EASTON — Many employers are hiring and looking to fill open positions. That includes the health care industry and medical fields.
University of Maryland Shore Regional Health — one of the largest employers on the Eastern Shore — has jobs available in Cambridge, Easton and Chestertown. We caught up with Trena Williamson, regional director of communications and marketing for Shore Regional Health about the hospital system’s available jobs and recruiting efforts.
What kind of positions and areas are you hiring for right now?
University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is always looking for dedicated people to join our team in a variety of positions from food service to specialist physicians. Currently we are hiring registered nurses (RNs) and Nurse Techs for our emergency departments, Cardiac Catheterization Lab and various nursing units. We also have positions available for CT Scan Technologists, Medical Assistants, Front Office Coordinators and Environmental Services (custodial) team members. Positions are available in Cambridge, Chestertown, and Easton. Visit umms.org/shore/jobs for a complete listing of open positions. On an on-going basis, we seek talented physicians and CRNPs.
How big of a challenge do you face in hiring and retaining workers right now?
Our staffing challenges are similar to those experienced by other health care employers in the region. The temporary unemployment benefit has shrunk the labor pool and has made recruiting more challenging. We closely monitor pay rates of other employers in the region to ensure we are remaining competitive.COVID-19-related work challenges and upcoming mandated vaccines have an impact on retention.
What creative, innovative and new ways are you recruiting, attracting and retaining employees?
We are recruiting and attracting team members through a variety of methods, including referral bonuses, social media, job fairs, and short videos from our team members to prospective employees explaining why they choose to work at UM Shore Regional Health. An undeniable benefit for team members at Shore Regional Health is the benefit of working in the communities in which they live. The key to our employee retention lies not only in salary and benefits, but also in the intangibles, such as a responsive leadership team that listens to team members, a keen focus on on-going communications, employee wellness, recognition and support.
