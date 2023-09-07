A. Faye SPRINGDALE, ARKANSAS — Brewer A. Faye Brewer, of St. Michaels, Maryland, passed away Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at her current home at The Gardens of Arkanshire in Springdale, Arkansas. She was 90 years old.
She was born January 28, 1933 in Honga, Maryland. She was the daughter of Leo Howard Tolley and Alberta Irene Walter Tolley. She married Stanley E. Brewer on September 3, 1948. Stanley passed away Sunday, January 14, 2007.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker who waited until her six children were raised before going to work outside the home in various capacities.
She is survived by five of her six children: Brenda Wideman(Bob) of Fayetteville, AR; Howard Brewer of Ocean City, MD; Donald Brewer(Tammy) of Easton, MD; Terry Brewer(JT) of St. Peters, MO; and Allan Brewer of Centreville, MD. She is also survived by the widow of her late son, Timothy, her daughter-in-law Mary Sue Brewer of Easton, MD; by her sister, Florence 'Flo' Brewer of Warrenton, VA; and by 14 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her youngest son, Timothy; her brother, Leon Tyler; and her sister, Frances Lando.
Services will be held on Saturday, September 9, at St. Luke's United Methodist Church in St. Michaels, MD. Visitation will be held at the church beginning at 10:00 am. Her Celebration of Life service will begin at 11:00 am in the sanctuary, after which she will be laid to rest next to her husband, Stanley, in Olivet Cemetery. The Rev. Jim Pugh and the Rev. Brenda Brewer Wideman will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Luke's United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 207, St. Michaels, MD 21663, 410-745-2534.
