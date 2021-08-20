Abby B. HOLLYWOOD, FL — Sissom Abby B. Sissom of Hollywood, Florida, passed away peacefully on August 13, 2021 with her family by her bedside.
She was born in Dover, Delaware on July 11, 1961, daughter of the late Wilfred and Christine Baer and late sisters; Jayne Verticchio and Anne Moore. She is survived by a son, Vincent, daughter, Laura and sister Vicki Berrier. She is also survived by Brother In Law Bruce Berrier, Jim Verticchio and Richard Moore, Nephews Michael Moore, Ross Verticchio and Logan Berrier and Nieces Brooke Berrier and Angela Brook (George) and their three sons Dominick, Nicholas and Matthew.
Abby graduated as an elected member of the National Honor Society from Queen Anne's County High School in 1979. She earned her Bachelor of Science Degree from Clarion University, Clarion, Pennsylvania in 1983 where she pursued her major in Library Science and a minor in Anthropology.
Abby possessed a childlike wonder and easily made friends wherever she went. She loved to socialize and talk. Her vast knowledge enabled her to discuss any topic. She had a true love of reading and spent many hours delving into her books. Her deep intellect led her to writing tests for her high school Science teacher who used them until he retired. As a young girl, she often impressed her sister's friends with her knowledge of the intricacies and dynamics of the solar system.
The family of Abby would like to extend their sincere thanks to the staff of Aventura Hospital who provided her the very best of care.
A private celebration of life will take place at a later date.
To plant a tree in memory of Abby Sissom as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
