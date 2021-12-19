Alan Brittingham SALISBURY — Alan Brittingham, 90, of Salisbury, MD, passed away on December 13, 2021.
Alan was born on December 19, 1930, to the late Lawrence Brittingham and Alice Griffith Brittingham in Easton, MD. After graduating from Easton High School, he went on to work at A&P Grocery. During that time Alan joined the Marines, honorably serving his country. He continued to work for A&P Grocery as a manager at the store across from the City Park.
He was predeceased by his brothers Donald, Lewis, Lawrence, and Gary, and by his sister Nancy Dobson. He was also predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Sue, and his son Jeff. He is survived by his son Mark (Lori Askland) Brittingham of Girdletree; his daughter Linda (Craig) Abresch of Salisbury; his grandson Stephen (Sarah Wright) Abresch of Washington D.C.; his granddaughter Nicole Abresch of Salisbury; his step granddaughter Christie Grant (Sam) Chmar of Bishopville, and their children Mackenzie and Fletcher; his step grandson Nicolaus (Katie Kernan) Grant, and their children Piper and Bodhi; his brother-in-law Melvin (Peggy Steenken) Thume; his nephew Wayne (Lisa Fitzpatrick) Thume of Alexandria, Va; and his niece Joyce Thume Horton of Preston and her children Randy, Lily and Joe.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 23rd at 11:00am at Oxford Cemetery, Oxford, MD.
