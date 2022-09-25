Alan Dean Holmes STEVENSVILLE — Al Dean Holmes peacefully passed away at his home, at the age of 80, with his loving wife, Patricia Holmes, by his side on September 21, 2022. A devoted husband, father, stepfather, grandfather, and dog dad, Al lived life to its fullest with a disposition of positivity and hope.
Born on January 1, 1942, in Los Angeles, CA, to Vernon and Hazel Holmes, Al spent his youth in Hollywood, dancing and playing Bridge. Intelligent and driven, Al was a successful Computer Consultant for the US Navy, later running his own company, ADH software, and working as a consultant to numerous large companies. An innate and influential teacher, Al compassionately and patiently helped many cultivate their own professions and abilities. Upon retirement, Al pursued his passion of boat navigation, serving as the Commander of the Miles River Sail and power Squandron from 2006-2007. He crafted beautiful wooden ducks, enjoyed games of Mexican Train with his grandson, Christian, and played Bridge the "honest" way.
Al loved a good time, especially if it involved crabs and friends. A connoisseur of music, Al collected every Beatles and Eagles song ever made and shared this love with his grandchildren. He played bells for his church for 18 years. Fond of California and Maryland, he loved to travel. Visiting New Zealand was one of his happiest experiences.
Honest, sincere, and kind, Al remained a positive force in the lives of many. He led his life with integrity and grace, demonstrating immense courage as he battled a painful cancer for nearly two decades. He led a life of love inspiring those nearest to be their best.
Al will be missed by his beloved wife, Patricia Holmes; daughters, Deborah Yates and Jeanette Tribble; son, Christopher Holmes; stepsons, Walter Barr and Aaron Barr; stepdaughter, Betty Fulco; 14 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
A service will be held at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home in Chester, MD on Monday, September 26, 2022 at 3PM with a visitation starting at 2PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Compass Hospice of Queen Anne's County.
