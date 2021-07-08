Alan Leonard Webb Alan Leonard Webb, 90, of Westminster, passed away at home on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, with his family by his side. Born January 13, 1931 in Vienna, MD he was the son of the late Alan Webb and Clara Leonard Webb. He was the loving husband to the late Janice Webb.
Before retiring, Alan was a mechanical engineer for 30 years with Dominos Sugar. He enjoyed watching and attending car races for Formula One and Trailways Speedway.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Sharon Zaruba and Eric Zaruba, Sr., his son Michael Webb and grandson Eric Zaruba, Jr. He was predeceased by his sister Mary France.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 11, 2021 from 12 to 1 p.m., a Memorial Service will begin at 1:00 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster.
Online condolences can be made at www. FLETCHERFUNERALHOME.net
Arrangements made by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A.
