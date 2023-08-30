Alan Van Lee Lovelace "Pete" CODY, WY — Pete Lovelace passed away peacefully at his home on July 14, 2023.
Born August 14th, 1937, on Winchester Creek in Queenstown, Maryland to Martha Hinchman Lovelace and Alan Van Lee Lovelace. Pete was homeschooled by his mother until the age of 12. He then attended St. Paul's School for Boys in Brooklandville, Maryland, and Stevensville High School. Upon graduation, he purchased Rose Cottage Farm to begin his career in farming, milk cows and hogs. At the same time, he worked on the water catching crabs, oysters and clams on his beloved boat, the Tiki. He founded and operated Pete's Crab House in Queenstown, Maryland and operated Pete's Hydraulics. He was a man with many talents, and he undertook numerous projects including restoring the Wye Grist Mill and the Chestertown Brick Kiln.
Pete was a charter member of the Eastern Shore Thresherman's Association, Tuckahoe Steam and Gas Association, and the Jolly Circle Horse Club. He was also a Master Mason of the Coats Masonic Lodge #102 in Easton, Maryland. He was an avid hunter and competitive shooter. He loved to travel, read, and he enjoyed researching genealogy. He was a great photographer and took many trips out West where he would eventually relocate.
On August 30th, 1986, Pete married Melanie Booze and the two of them moved to Cody, Wyoming purchasing the EJ Ranch in 1986 and enjoyed a wonderful, loving life together. Pete put his talents to work again in Cody repairing many tractors for neighbors and friends. He was on the Advisory Board of the Buffalo Bill Center of the West from 1992 until 2023. He restored a 1913 International High Wheeler for the Buffalo Bill Center of the West, which was the first motorized mail stage because it would ford the river. Pete was a Camp Boss for the 1890-1990 Wyoming Centennial Wagon Train and enjoyed his Sundays shooting skeet and sporting clays with his buddies, The Goofy Geezers. Pete never knew a stranger and he would strike up a conversation with anyone, anywhere. He particularly liked his animals: horses, cats and many dogs over the years, particularly Charlie, his hunting companion.
He was preceded in death by his parents. Pete is survived by his wife, Melanie Lovelace of Cody, his three daughters Deborah Sinkule, Kathleen Hastings (Jimmy), Patricia Harvey (Eric) by his first wife, Jane "Lewis" Clendaniel. He also leaves behind six grandchildren, Sammy Sinkule (Anna) and Larry Sinkule, Elizabeth, Melissa and James Hastings, and Morgan Harvey, along with four great grandchildren, Ophelia Paniaqua, Marlee and Beau Sinkule, and Jack Newport. And, of course, his furry friends, Pearl and Happy.
A celebration of life was held in Cody on August 14th at the Valley Ranch on the Upper Southfork, in Cody, Wyoming. A Service of Christian Burial will be held on September 9th at 11am, at the Old Wye Church in Wye Mills, Maryland.
He will truly be missed by his family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to the Buffalo Bill Center of the West, 720 Sheridan Avenue, Cody, WY 82414, The Cody Shooting Complex, P. O. Box 1504, Cody, WY 82414 or the Tuckahoe Steam and Gas Association, P. O. Box 636, Easton, Maryland 21601.
