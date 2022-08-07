Albert "Buck" Steele JENSEN BEACH, FLORIDA — Farver Obituary for Albert S. Farver, Jr.
Albert “Buck” Steele Farver, Jr. passed away peacefully at his home in Jensen Beach, FL on July 30, 2022. He was 79 years old. He is survived by his brother William Mace Farver of Portland, OR, two sons Adam Steele Farver of Jensen Beach, Fl, Andrew Shipley Farver and wife Kristen Elizabeth Farver of Mendham, NJ, and their children Aidan Steele Farver and Alexa Schopp Farver.
Born December 26, 1942 in Cambridge, MD, to the late Albert Steele Farver and Elizabeth Applegarth Mace Farver, Buck spent most of his life on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, relocating to Florida in 2020 to live with his eldest son Adam.
He graduated Valedictorian from Cambridge Sr. High School, MD, in 1960, received his BA (cum laude) in Math/Economics from Amherst College, MA, in 1964 where he was a member of the Phi Delta Theta Fraternity, and received his MA in Counseling Psychology from the University of Maryland in 1971.
Buck held various posts within educational administration and management from 1964 – 1980. Within the University of Maryland system, he was Supervisor of Psychometric Services at UMCP and Registrar at UMBC. He served as the Associate Dean of both the Graduate School and School of Business at Loyola College, Baltimore, MD. He was also the Head of Loyola’s Actuarial Science MA program.
In the 1980s Buck pursued a career in business and real estate, becoming a licensed realtor, a licensed title insurance agent, founding Almas Management Group, and establishing the business he would run for over three decades, Shore Abstract and Title Services, Inc.
Throughout the 1990s Buck served on the Board of Directors of the Tidewater Performing Arts Society, the Board of Directors of the Talbot County Arts Council and was Chairman, Cash Management Committee of the Easton, MD Waterfowl Festival. Buck was a voracious reader, lepidopterist, contract bridge player, art enthusiast and a lifetime member of MENSA.
A memorial service will be planned for mid-November 2022 in Easton, MD to coincide with his beloved Waterfowl Festival.
