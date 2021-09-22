Albert D FEDERALSBURG, MD — Thomas Albert Dennis Thomas, Sr., affectionally known as "Abbie", was born on December 21, 1942 in Easton, Maryland. He was the third of five children born to the late James Russell Thomas Sr. and the late Elizabeth Hubbard Thomas. On September 12th, 2021, Abbie departed this life at Milford Wellness Village (Polaris) in Milford, Delaware. He was 78.
As a child, Abbie was a member of Zoar Church and later became a lifelong member of Mt. Calvary United Methodist Church and a member of the Methodist Men's organization. As a member of the Mt. Calvary United Methodist Men's Choir and the Chancel Choir, he loved to glorify God and use his deep baritone voice to praise the Lord. He also served as an usher. He proudly ushered folk into the church with his welcoming smile. Abbie enjoyed fellowship with his church family. He felt joy when participating on the church conference call services during his time of illness.
Abbie was educated at Jonestown Elementary School and graduated from Lockerman High School. After graduation, Abbie began his career with cars at Hallowell Chevrolet dealership in Federalsburg, Maryland.
Abbie was drafted by the United States Army on June 15, 1966, serving a two-year term in the Vietnam War. The letters he sent home described his journeys to Georgia, New Jersey, Alaska, Japan, Kentucky and Saigon, Vietnam. He served in the area of telecommunications. Upon his honorable discharge on June 14, 1968, he completed his courageous service to his country and returned home.
After returning home, Abbie returned to his job at the dealership as a certified mechanic. Abbie enjoyed his work and was very skilled and dedicated. He became very popular throughout the area. Many were blessed to have him repair their vehicles (Oh how he loved to work on cars.) After many years, Abbie retired from A&R Sales in Federalsburg, but he continued to repair cars as needed in the community.
Abbie was a very meek, humble, loving, and caring man, who was always eager to help anyone. His helping hands reached many people with various needs in the community. One of his greatest joys was spending time with his family. He was a loving father and dedicated friend.
Abbie was preceded in death by his parents James Russell Thomas Sr., Elizabeth H. Thomas, his sister Barbara Thomas, and brother James Russell Thomas Jr.
Abbie leaves to cherish his fond memories, a daughter Robbin M. Wells, Greenwood, DE; a son Albert D. Thomas Jr., Easton, Maryland; two sisters, Sarah Hopkins, Edna Brooks (Clarence), both of Preston, Maryland; granddaughter Sh'ani N. Wells; grandson Albert D. Thomas III; nephews, Keith Hopkins(Letitia) , J. Russell Thomas III, Trae Hopkins, Isaiah Shorts, Tyrell Brummell, Jr., Angelo Acevedo, Michael Acevedo; nieces, Linette Hopkins, Karen Brooks-Floyd, Jeneene Brummell, Clarice Acevedo, Denesha Griffin, DruAnna Hopkins, Kalyn Hopkins, LaNae' Shorts, Shane' Keene, Destiny Acevedo; and extended family, Sadie Jones, Jonie Dixon, Harriet Jones, Doris Bolden, Ferman Butler and Davonya Thomas.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 1:00 pm with a viewing two hour prior at Union Baptist Church Easton, MD. Internment Mt Pleasant in Preston, MD.
Professional Services entrusted to McPherson Funeral Services, Inc Laurel, DE.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.