Albert E. Miller EASTON — Albert Emerick Miller 3rd of Easton, Maryland passed away peacefully on August 21, 2021 at Talbot Hospice with his wife Diane by his side. He was 92.
Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on June 29, 1929 Al was the son of Albert E. Miller, Jr and Grace Likens Miller. He graduated in 1951 from the University of Pennsylvania with a BSE in Electrical Engineering, served in the Navy for four years and then earned an MBA from the Wharton School of Business in 1958.
From 1951 to 1955 he was an active-duty officer in the United States Navy, piloting a range of planes including the F-6, F-7, F-8, SNJ Texan and the PBY Catalina amphibious aircraft. He continued to serve in the Naval Reserves until 1981, retiring with the rank of Commander. He worked for several companies including Burroughs Corporation and General Electric where he worked on many space projects. He jointly won an award for the implementation of a computerized schedule system for space programs, retiring from civilian work in 1994. He and Diane relocated from Falls Church, Virginia to Easton, Maryland where they lived ever since.
Al was a life member of the U.S. Power Squadron and Commander of the Miles River Chapter. In his free time he was a very skilled vegetable gardener and enjoyed tackling home improvements.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 36 years, Diane, son Paul L. Miller, daughter Linda M. Newland and four Granddaughters.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 on October 14 at St. Mark's Methodist Church in Easton. Interment will follow the service at the Maryland Easton Shore Veteran Cemetary in Hurlock, Maryland at 12:00. At the conclusion of the service guests are invited into St. Mark's Fellowship Hall for a lite luncheon.
For those who wish to honor Albert's memory it is requested a contribution be directed to Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Avenue, Easton, Maryland. 21601-3805 in lieu of flowers.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.