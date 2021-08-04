Albert Robinson EASTON — Albert E. Robinson, Jr. passed away peacefully on July 28, 2021. He was born August 13, 1944, to Earle and Bessie Spencer Robinson in Easton, Maryland.
After graduating high school, Al joined the U.S. Army in 1963 and spent the next three years in Europe. Upon returning home in 1966, he married Donna Ewing and went to work for AT&T and later Verizon, until his retirement in 1999.
In addition to his wife Donna, Al is survived by a daughter, Michelle R. Lighty a son, David Robinson, and one grandchild, Alex Lighty.
There will be no services.
