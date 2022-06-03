Alexander J Helmer FEDERALSBURG — Alexander J. Helmer of Federalsburg passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at his home. He was 94.
He was born on October 3, 1927 in Cordova, Talbot County, Maryland, the son of the late Alexander J. Helmer and Elizabeth Kohn Helmer.
He graduated from Cordova High School with the class of 1944. He later enlisted with the United States Navy. After his honorable discharge, he returned home and married Bette Bridges Helmer on December 4, 1955.
He started his career as a loan officer for Maryland Credit. He later worked as a salesman for 7UP, Utz, Snyders of Hanover. After his retirement, he worked for Wetcher Whistle and Federated Auto Parts.
In his free time, he enjoyed working crossword puzzles, reading and gardening. An avid sports fan he supported whoever was sitting next to him. He loved the Ravens, Orioles, Redskins, Baltimore Colts, and also enjoyed college football. His greatest joy was his family and he loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years: Bette Bridges Helmer of Federalsburg; six children: Leigh Wroten and husband Sonny of Hurlock, Leslie Harding and her husband Clyde of Brookview, Stephen Helmer and his wife Cammy of Dover, Rodney Helmer and his wife Bambi of Hurlock, Randy Helmer of Hurlock and Danielle Thomas of Federalsburg; 9 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and one expected great grandchild; one sister: Margaret Edmunds of Fort Collins, CO; a friend he thought of as his own son: Wayne Wilhelm and his caregiver and friend from Visiting Angels, Brenda Stephens.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Joe Helmer and a grandson: Michael Harding.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 3, 2022 at 12:00 at the Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg. Burial will follow at the Maryland Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock. The family will receive friends from 11:00 to 12:00.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Visiting Angels, 221 Glenwood Avenue, Easton, MD 21601 or to the Hurlock American Legion Post #243, Post Office Box 1258, Hurlock, MD 21643 or to the Federalsburg V.F.W. Post #5246, P.O. Box 127, Federalsburg, MD 21643.
