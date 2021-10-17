Alfred "Buddy" R. Wallach BRIDGEVILLE, DE — Alfred "Buddy" Wallach, 79, of Bridgeville, DE passed away on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Cadia Healthcare of Annapolis. He was born in Easton on December 9, 1941 to the late Alfred Wallach and Margaret Chaplin Wallach.
Buddy attended St. Michael's High School. For many years, he was a poultry farmer, raising chickens for Allen's, Perdue, and Mountaire Farms. On January 20, 1964, Buddy married the former Mabel Sard. Buddy served four years with the Army National Guard. He enjoyed working with his hands and building things, especially swings and cabinets. He enjoyed cars, and always wanted to have and restore another 1959 Coronet. Buddy enjoyed reading Sherlock Holmes and westerns. He also loved dogs, especially dachshunds; he also collected guns. Above all else, Buddy loved his family. He was a former member of the Christ Episcopal Church in St. Michaels, as well as the National Rifle Association.
Buddy is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mabel Wallach, of Bridgeville; his children Alfred "Buddy" Wallach, Jr. and his wife Laura of Laurel, DE, Edna Jane Allen of Federalsburg, and Misty Richardson and husband Alvin of Bozman; grandchildren Billie Joe Wallach and Emily Wallach both of Laurel, DE, Zach Brown of Bridgeville, Josh Brown of East New Market, Kristiana Brown, Thomas Allen, Hannah Allen, and Nicholas Allen, all of Federalsburg, Stephen Richardson of Bladensburg, Natalie Richardson and partner Jesse Sebastian of St. Michaels, Julia Richardson and husband Taylor of Texas, Philip Richardson, Olivia Richardson, and Holden Richardson all of Bozman; one great grandson Jesse Sebastian, Jr.; a brother in law Hugh Bailey; as well as several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Buddy is preceded in death by his sisters Evelyn Bailey and Marian Caulk and her husband Jimmy.
A funeral service will be held at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at 1 PM. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Windy Hill Cemetery in Trappe.
To plant a tree in memory of Alfred Wallach as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.