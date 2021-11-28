Alfred William Asche DENTON — Alfred William Asche Jr of Denton, MD, formerly of Cordova, MD, passed away peacefully at his home in Denton on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, He was 92 years old.
Born in Chapel near Easton, MD, Mr. Asche was the son of the late Alfred Asche Sr and Alma Miller Asche. He graduated from the Cordova High School in 1947. Known to all as quite the character, he knew no strangers, everyone was a friend.
He married Ruth Trainer in 1950. While working for Eley Builders as a carpenter, he built the home they would raise their family in for nearly 50 years. He was a salesman for Noble Ford, sold and set up swimming pools, owned and operated with Ruth Tri- County Farm Supply, selling Wayne Feed to local farms, He purchased the first portable feed grinders on the Eastern Shore and had Hiboy Sprayers back in the 70's for spraying farmers fields. The feed business became Ruth's Antique Store, and he became an inspector for MD Dept of Agriculture from which he retired.
He was a Life Member and past officer of the Cordova Volunteer Fireman's Association. He was one of Cordova's first trained EMT's when they got their first ambulance. He was also a past member of the Chapel Ruritan.
Mr. Asche is survived by his beloved wife, Ruth T. Asche of Denton. He is also survived by three sons: David Wayne Asche (Cathy) of Seaford, DE, Michael Jonathan Asche (Ruthann) of Denton, MD, John Richard Asche (Penny) of Ridgely, MD; and one daughter, Mary Elizabeth "Beth" Brittingham (Billie) of Ridgely, MD; 9 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, Allen M. Asche, in 1978.
A Committal service will be on Friday, December 3rd at 1 PM in the Woodlawn Memorial Park on Rt. 50.
If friends wish to send a memorial donation, the family appreciates sending it to the Compass Hospice, 160 Coursevall Dr., Centreville, MD 21617.
