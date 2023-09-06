Alice E. Woerner EASTON — Alice Elizabeth Woerner of Easton, MD, died at Compass Hospice in Centreville, MD, on September 2, 2023. She was 86 years old.
Alice E. Woerner EASTON — Alice Elizabeth Woerner of Easton, MD, died at Compass Hospice in Centreville, MD, on September 2, 2023. She was 86 years old.
She was born on September 17, 1936, in Brooklyn NY, to parents William Madison and Charlotte Remy Madison. She graduated with a nursing degree from Mary Immaculate Hospital in New York. Her nursing certification is still up to date to this day. She married her late husband, Edward Joseph Woerner, on October 18, 1958.
Alice and Buddy made their home in Long Island, NY where they raised their four children, and Alice worked at Deep Dale Hospital as a nurse. They moved from New Hyde Park, Long Island, in 2004 to Easton Club East. The couple were members of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church where Alice was a member of the Women's Guild.
Alice became very active in the community, volunteering for Talbot Hospice, the Waterfowl Festival, and The Horse Inspired Growth & Learning Center, Inc.
She was beloved to her family, with her grandchildren knowing her as "Gamali." She was also known as quite the Jeopardy wiz.
Alice is survived by her daughters Maryalice Achbach of Easton, MD, and Maureen Brady of Baldwin, NY; son, Martin Woerner of Kill Devil Hills, NC; sister, Lenora Faber from PA; and 10 grandchildren. Besides her parents, Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Joseph Woerner, who died in 2014, and her son Matthew Woerner, who died in 2021.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 7, 2023, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, 200 S. Harrison Street in Easton. A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 9, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 1210 S. Washington Street, in Easton. Burial will take place on Sunday, September 10 at 1:30 p.m. in St. Joseph Cemetery in Cordova, MD.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Alice's name may be sent to Compass Hospice, 255 Comet Drive, Centreville, MD 21617.
For online condolences, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
