Alice Hackett "Joan" DELMAR, MD — Alice "Joan" Hackett, 81, of Delmar, MD, went home to be with her heavenly father on Saturday, July 3, 2021. She was born on August 6, 1939, the daughter of the late Luke Kennerly Hackett III and Louise Brannock Hackett of Eldorado, MD. Her paternal grandparents were the late Mr. and Mrs. Luke Kennerly Hackett Jr. of Eldorado. Her maternal grandparents were the late Mr. and Mrs. William Bain Brannock of Cambridge, MD, a sister, Carolyn Hackett Grubb and a nephew, Darrel Wayne Messick preceded in her death.
She is survived by a brother, Donald Brannock Hackett and his wife, Vanessa of Eldorado, MD. Her extended family includes two nephews, Stephen Bain Hackett and Donald Brannock Hackett II; a niece, Emily Hackett Stone (Wayne); a god daughter, Lisa Joan Killman Stone; four great nephews, Stephen Andrew Hackett (Chloe), Stephen Tyler Perdue, Luke Lyburn Hackett, Jake Ray Stone, and a great niece, Olivia Louise Stone. She is survived by a great great niece Lilly Mae Hackett and a great great nephew, Brodie Donald Hackett.
Ms. Hackett was a graduate of North Dorchester High School class of 1957. She attended the Goldey Beacon Business College in Wilmington, DE. She began her professional career with Metropolitan Life Insurance Agency in 1958 in Salisbury where she retired in April 1996 as a branch administrator. Joan was a member of MetLife's Veterans Association. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church having served on the Board of Trustees, Administrative Council and as an adult Sunday School teacher.
As an avid sports fan, especially baseball both professional and little league, you could find her on the sidelines cheering for her nieces and nephews. For many years she enjoyed bowling on a league. Joan considered herself a farmer as she grew up helping on her family farm and later tending her much smaller vegetable garden to share with family and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 9, 2021 at 1 pm at Christ United Methodist Church on Phillip Morris Drive in Salisbury. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Federalsburg.
Memorial donations may be made to Dove Pointe, 1225 Mt. Hermon Rd., Salisbury, MD 21802. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA. To send condolences to the family please visit www.hollowayfh.com.
